YOU may not have noticed it behind all the scaffolding - but work has continued throughout lockdown on the restoration of Clifford’s Tower.

The work, originally scheduled to finish in the summer, is not now expected to be completed before the autumn. But Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s ‘territory director’ in the North of England, said: “Our conservation project at Clifford’s Tower is making great progress.

“Our stonemasons are continuing their conservation of the tower’s historic limestone, and the expert care of the chapel roof is well under way. Our team have also recently begun careful conservation of the intricate plaques above the entrance, which show the coats of arms of Charles I and Henry Clifford.”

The next phase will be the arrival of the timber which will be used to support the tower’s new roof deck, from which visitors will be able to enjoy panoramic views across York. The timber is expected to arrive on site later this month. “We will also be unveiling an eighteen metre hoarding designed by students from local schools as part of our schools engagement programme,” Andrea said.

Work on the massive revamp project - which, in addition to the new roof and the conservation of stonework, will also see internal walkways created, handrails and extra resting places added to the stairs, and a paved public area at the bottom of the stairs - began in November, after the project received planning and scheduled monument consent.

A controversial earlier scheme featuring a visitor centre at the base of the castle mound was dropped after a huge public backlash. Instead of a visitor centre there could, once the work is completed, be an electric Piaggio vehicle selling tickets, memberships and guidebooks parked at the base of the tower.