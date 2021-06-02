ELVINGTON Primary School pupils were treated to a full school picnic, enjoying a piece of normality after what has been an exceptionally difficult year for children of York.
While remaining in their class bubbles, the children enjoyed an extra special lunch-time treat.
With the help of The York Teepee Company, they are able to recreate an outdoor camping feel, and enjoy their picnic in a gloriously decorated bell tent.
Emma Hartley-Bonner, the chairman of the school PTA, said: "The school has provided so many different activities to support the children and make their school lives fun again further to the recent lockdown, in supporting both the mental health and well-being of the children, while bringing back the joy and happiness of simply being a child. Hats off to Elvington CE School for their continuous care, support, and encouragement of their children."
She said Elvington CE School aims to inspire and equip children to learn throughout life and to strive for excellence in their work and relationships.