A DREAM job has opened up for video game lovers with the chance to try out a unique 'gaming bed'.
Happy Beds is looking for enthusiasts who can try out their new gaming set up in a three month long product test.
The professional video game player can earn £20 per hour by working eight hours every month.
The right candidate will be a lover of all things gaming who has time to dedicate to the role as well as enough space in their home.
The reviewer's package will include a free gaming bed, gaming console and three games with a value of up to £150 of your choice.
The winning gamer will need to complete regular questionnaires of their experience using Happy Beds' gaming bed and be willing to produce image and video content of their new gaming set-up for social media.
The closing date for applications is June 27, 2021 and candidates must be aged 18+ and eligible to work in the UK.
To apply, visit www.happybeds.co.uk/dream-job
