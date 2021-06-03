WHEN you're crossing the road in York city centre, where do you prefer the green man crossing light to be?

On the opposite side of the road? Or on your side of the road, where you push the crossing button?

More and more pedestrian crossings in York have the green man on your own side of the road.

But WalkYork, a new pressure group set up to represent the interests of pedestrians, says having the green man indicators on the same side of the road as you is inconvenient - and possibly even dangerous

WalkYork founder Dr Roger Pierce said the sight of a red warning light on the opposite side of the road was a clear deterrent to pedestrians trying to cross when it might be dangerous. A red light on the same side of the road as you didn't have the same impact.

"I fear a serious accident when pedestrians in a hurry jump the lights and others - denied the sight of a red, warning far side light facing them - follow them," he said.

Nearside lights are also problematic for partially-sighted people, Dr Pierce added. Guide dogs are trained to react to a light on the opposite side of the road, he said. "Partially-sighted members were also concerned because they rely on the knurled rotating knobs below the control panels. Where nearside indicators are fitted, people gather around them and prevent others from reaching the knob."

WalkYork says the problems began when, 15 years ago, traffic engineers persuaded the government to ditch far-side lights in favour of near-side ones next to the crossing push-button.

The government then changed its mind again following a backlash from pedestrians - and left it up to councils, Dr Pierce says.

He says York had already started replacing 'far-side' green man lights with ones on the near-side - and claims that, because the government had said councils should be consistent, it had continued to introduce more and more near-side green man lights.

But WalkYork says its members prefer the green man light on the opposite side of the road. And it has called on the council to consult more widely on the issue. "It’s daft and short-sighted to proceed with the wrong system just for the sake of consistency," Dr Pierce said.

Council deputy leader and transport boss Cllr. Andy D’Agorne said: “When designing new crossings we consider the use of technology at the near-side, or at the far-side of junctions.

“We have installed far-sided technology at some junctions where it was deemed appropriate.

"But safety is the primary consideration when deciding which technology to use, and the designs of new crossings are reviewed by independent audit to ensure that safety is appropriately addressed.

"The forthcoming consultation on our transport plans will provide an opportunity to gain feedback from residents on this aspect of the design of our signalled pedestrian crossing points.”