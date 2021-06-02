A TAKEAWAY pizza business with three York stores is bringing in car collection to the city.

Dominos, which has branches in Hull Road in Layerthorpe, York Road in Acomb and Oakdale Road in Clifton Moor has rolled out a new hassle-free way to collect orders without leaving the comfort of your car.

In Car Collection has already been trialled in a handful of cities late last year and after customer feedback, the technology is now being introduced at the Dominos Clifton Moor.

How does it work?

Make your order and select the In-Car Collection option online or via the app

The store will send you a text message 10 minutes before your order is ready for collection

2. Share your current location with the store by clicking a link in the text

3. While your pizza is being made, they’ll track your journey to the store

4. You arrive at the designated Domino’s parking area

5. Staff bring your order straight to your car, contact free

Clive West, Domino’s Group Digital Director said: “We are delighted to launch In Car Collection in our York store. Feedback from stores already offering the service has been fantastic, so I’m sure our latest innovation will be a hit with local customers. We’re always looking to make things easy as possible for our customers and knowing convenience and speed are key, In Car Collection offers another collection method. Simply order online or via the app and let us serve up a piping hot pizza straight to your car.”

Mia Thaker, Head of Sales & Marketing, said: “Collection is hugely popular in our store and we know pizza fans in York love a great deal. By offering In Car Collection, we’re giving our customers even more options to get their hands on a Domino’s pizza. We know how important it is to be able to rely on your local store to cook up delicious food when you’re craving it the most for those much-missed reunions. We’re proud to be able to go a step further and make life that little bit easier by bringing your order directly to your car when you come to collect your food.”