PUPILS will be offered up to 100 million hours of tuition as part of the Government’s catch-up programme for children who have faced disruption to schooling due to Covid-19.

The plan of action was announced by the Department of Education (DfE) today with promises of an additional £1.4 billion fund on top of £1.7 billion, which was already pledged.

The recovery package hopes to make up for lost learning following months of school closures and disruption with some Year 13 students allowed to repeat their final year if they have been badly affected.

The DfE programme is expected to create six million, 15 hour tutoring courses for disadvantaged pupils, as well as an expansion of the 16-19 tuition fund which will target subjects such as maths and English.

A further £400 million will go towards providing high-quality training to early years practitioners and school teachers to ensure children progress, the DfE said.

But the announcement – which was made during the half-term – does not include plans to lengthen the school day, or shorten the summer break.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Young people have sacrificed so much over the last year and as we build back from the pandemic, we must make sure that no child is left behind.

“This next step in our long-term catch-up plan should give parents confidence that we will do everything we can to support children who have fallen behind and that every child will have the skills and knowledge they need to fulfil their potential.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This is the third major package of catch-up funding in 12 months and demonstrates that we are taking a long-term, evidence-based approach to help children of all ages.”

He said: “The package will not just go a long way to boost children’s learning in the wake of the disruption caused by the pandemic but also help bring back down the attainment gap that we’ve been working to eradicate.”