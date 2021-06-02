RAIL passengers at a station in North Yorkshire are among the first to benefit from new technology that will allow them to call staff for help.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has partnered with Everdelta, to be the first UK train company to introduce Express Help Points and video calling at stations, including at Malton, to allow customers to use their mobile phones to instantly connect with a member of the TPE team – even when they are at an unstaffed station.

The new initiative is being rolled out as more and more people start to return to rail following the easement of government restrictions, and customers who may not have travelled by train in a long time can use the Express Help Points to obtain information or extra assistance when making their journey.

The service is currently being trialled at Huddersfield, Hull, Malton, Barnetby, Seamer and Yarm stations.

Above, One of TPEs new Express Help Points

Andrew McClements, Customer Operations Manager for TransPennine Express said: “We are thrilled to be the first UK train company to introduce this brand new service for our customers.

“Our Express Help Points will provide those on the go with a new way of obtaining information or advice direct from a member of the customer service team, which will be particularly reassuring for those planning to travel by train who may not have done so in a long time because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re committed to making rail accessible for everyone and already have static help points installed at our stations, however the use of QR codes alongside Everdelta’s technology will create more opportunities for customers to contact us from more locations than ever before, including unstaffed stations.

“Our stations are safe environments, but we continue to do everything we can to make them safer. Initiatives like this help make our stations even more secure and improve the overall travelling experience for customers.”

To access the Express Help Points, customers should use their mobile phone to scan a QR code which can be found on display in prominent locations at each station. After clicking the link provided, they will then be put through to a member of TPE staff.