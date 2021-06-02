THE number of Covid-positive patients in hospitals in North Yorkshire has increased slightly over the last week.

There are currently 10 Covid patients in hospitals across the county, of which two are in intensive care.

There are no patients in Harrogate Hospital, one in York, none in Scarborough and nine in South Tees.

On the North Yorkshire borders there are two patients in Darlington Memorial Hospital and two patients in Airedale.

The vaccination programme in North Yorkshire continues to make "good progress", and the figures as of yesterday are as follows:

First doses - 494,951

Second doses - 339,523

Sue Peckitt, chief nurse at North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "There is currently a strong focus on delivering second vaccinations in North Yorkshire and York and the Government has assured us that supply will be available to enable every adult to be offered a Covid vaccination by the end of July. The pace of first doses is also increasing after a slight slow down due to supply issues in early May.

"The National Booking service is now offering vaccination to those aged 30 and over and those who will turn 30 before July 1.

"We expect invitations to further age cohorts to be issued in the weeks ahead, although we do not yet have dates for this."