ANYONE planning to travel by train from York to London this weekend should probably think again - Kings Cross will be closed from Friday afternoon until the early hours of next Monday.
Network Rail says engineers will be putting the finishing touches to a multi-million pound, once-in-a-generation project to transform the track layout at the station.
It says the work, which includes the laying of 6kms of new track and 30 new sets of points, will allow more trains to enter and exit the station and mean more reliable journeys for passengers, and it is a critical part of the £1.2billion East Coast Upgrade.
On Friday, LNER trains to and from York will start or end at either Peterborough or St Neots after 1.50pm, with rail replacement coach services operating between St Neots and Bedford, and then connections to Thameslink services to/from London St Pancras International.
Grand Central train services will run to/from Finsbury Park instead of King’s Cross, where passengers can connect to London Underground services.
On Saturday and Sunday, LNER trains will start or end at Grantham, where passengers can connect to replacement coach services to/from Corby, then connect to East Midlands Railway services to and from London St Pancras International, and no Grand Central services will run over the weekend.
"Passengers who need to travel between 4 and 7 June are being strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with their train operator," said a spokesperson. "They should also allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual."