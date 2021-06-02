ALDI has urged shoppers to return a product after salmonella was detected.
The supermarket is recalling Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons.
Aldi bosses have warned people not to eat the product after salmonella was detected in the batch.
The supermarket said: "Our supplier is recalling this product due to the possible presence of salmonella.
"Customers are advised not to eat this product.
"Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.
"For further information, please visit www.aldi.co.uk."
The recall affects products with batch codes 20300B and 20323B and best before dates October and November 2021.