A TEENAGER had to be rescued after getting stuck in mud in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 8.52pm last nith (June 1) to Alcuin Avenue in Tang Hall in York after reports that someone had got stuck in thick mud and couldn't get out.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York attended an incident where a teenager had become stuck in mud next to a beck when trying to retrieve a football.
"The fire crew used a reach pole and a line to rescue the teenager.
"They also washed them down with a hose reel and made contact with their parents."
