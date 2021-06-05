FOR cars, the future is electric, which is good news for air quality, particularly in cities.
But one thing needs to be considered - how to safely charge electric cars from terraced housing.
In London last week,I saw many charging wires crossing pavements. They are covered by, and weighed down with, strips of heavy plastic, but all the same, they are inconvenient, especially to anyone with a pram or in a wheelchair, and in the dark pedestrians may not even see them.
If electric cars are to really take off, it’s something that needs addressing