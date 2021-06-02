YORK’S new Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick is hoping to organise a public commemoration of the year of Covid which will bring the whole city together to remember those who have died.

Cllr Cullwick says that, because of Covid restrictions, many people have still been unable to properly mark the loss of loved ones - whether friends or family - who died over the last year. That applies not only to the families of people who died of Covid, but to any family who has suffered a bereavement, he said.

Cllr Cullwick, a retired Church of England vicar and chaplain, said: “Many families who have experienced bereavement over the last year will have been unable to mark that in the usual formal way. I have had that in my own family.

“I hope to do something so that as a city we can find a way to mark this last year together. I think that’s something that would be expected of the Lord Mayor.”

Conversations were still ongoing as to what form such a commemoration might take, he said. It might be an event, or a physical memorial. But whatever it is, it will be something for people of all faiths that “everybody in the city can take part in”.

Cllr Cullwick, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, took over as Lord Mayor in a ceremony last Thursday. He was due to be sworn in a year ago - but the Covid pandemic meant his inauguration was postponed. Labour’s Cllr Janet Looker served a second term instead.

He admitted that York, like the rest of the UK, had a lot of healing to do after a traumatic year. But he added: “The world is looking a little brighter. There is more hope than 12 months ago.”

There has been speculation that a recent rise in infections may be the start of a third wave - and that the final easing of Covid restrictions might have to be delayed, or more restrictions imposed.

The city’s new Lord Mayor hopes that won’t be the case. “A city such as York is so dependent on tourism that we would be very badly affected if there were a further lockdown,” he said. “The tourism sector is already facing a huge challenge.” But he remains optimistic - because of the vaccination programme. “That has been a huge success. Anybody who has been offered the jab and hasn’t had it - I encourage them to do so!”

Representing York in this first year after the pandemic will be a particular privilege and responsibility, Cllr Cullwick said. Because of the Covid restrictions, it has not been possible to organise a full programme of mayoral events yet - so he still has some empty diary dates. He hopes to turn that into a positive. Any business or charity that felt a visit by the Lord Mayor or Civic Party would provide a boost should get in touch, he said. “If there is anything we can do to help... we are here!”

If your charity or organisation would like to request a visit from the Lord Mayor, email civic@york.gov.uk