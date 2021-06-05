FOR cars, the future is electric, which is good news for air quality, particularly in cities.
But one thing needs to be considered - how to safely charge electric cars from terraced housing.
In London last week I saw many charging wires crossing pavements. Thee wires are covered with, and weighed down by, strips of heavy plastic. but all the same, they are inconvenient, especially to anyone with a pram or in a wheelchair, and in the dark pedestrians would struggle to see them.
If electric cars are to take off, this is something that needs serious attention.