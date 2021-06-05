WHILE I believe that facing the media is something that all professional sports players should have to do, I have some sympathy with tennis professional Naomi Osaka who withdrew from the French Open after refusing to appear before the world's press due to protect her mental health.
Sometimes players seem to ushered in front of the cameras having barely had time to draw breath. They are often plastered with sweat and struggle to mutter anything other than "I played badly," or "She played well."
Reporters tend to treat players with courtesy and respect, but the timing of these interviews could be more considered. It must be terrible to come off court, having lost a hard-fought match, to have a microphone thrust in your face. I am not surprised it leaves people stressed and rambling as they try to think of what to say.