TAXI fares in York could increase - with councillors set to discuss one letter of objection to the rise.

City of York Council fixes the fare rates for hackney carriage vehicles only - these are taxis that can be picked up at roadside ranks or can be hailed by customers.

The current fares were set by the council in June 2018. The city's hackney carriage associations have proposed a 4 per cent increase to fares.

They also said that any journey for more than four passengers should be charged at a premium rate. The associations say this will bring their prices into line with the amount charged by private hire - or pre booked - services.

But the council received one objection to this change. The objection letter said: “I wish to object against the proposed increase of 50 per cent for five passengers or more in five seater plus vehicles.

“For example a five passenger journey between York and Stamford Bridge will be an extra £10 if this goes ahead. Very excessive."

It also raised concerns that drivers might buy larger vehicles to be able to make journeys with five or more passengers and that these cars would overcrowd taxi ranks.

Councillors will discuss the objection at a meeting on Tuesday, when they will be asked if any changes should be made to the fare increase and to set the date when prices will rise.