A WOMAN who lost her sight at the age of 13 has told how her new guide dog helped her navigate life after lockdown.

Whitby based Trish Welton, who works for City of York Council, has Stargardt Disease and spent many years with her first guide dog Imogen.

She lives with her daughter Caris and relocated to Whitby from London six years ago.

Sadly Imogen passed away in Summer 2019 and due to the pandemic Trish spent 18 months not only grieving for the loss of her beloved dog but waiting to be matched with a new companion.

Fast forward to February of this year, and Trish was matched with a Labrador x Golden Retriever guide dog, Nellie.

Due to the third national lockdown, the Guide Dogs team had to undertake partnership training from home and helped many owners like Trish undertake training.

Working with Guide Dog's Mobility Specialist Matthew Walker Trish learnt anything from how to form a successful partnership and walking to grooming and general dog-handling skills.

Trish’s regular routes are predominantly around Whitby, but commutes to York for her job in Adult Social Care on the train with Nellie.

Trish said: “I can’t thank Matthew and Guide Dogs enough for their help and support over the past few weeks and months – and for qualifying me and Nellie.

"I have struggled more than I would want to admit over the past 18 months, especially with all the lockdowns, but the wait for Nellie was worth it – she is completely the right dog for me, and I understand the importance of, and how much effort goes towards matching a dog with an owner.

"Having Nellie and working with the Guide Dogs team has given me such a boost to my independence. There was one particular route that I haven’t done on my own since I had my first guide dog Imogen – and I now feel confident and reassured once again with Nellie by my side.

“Nellie is such a loving companion, and I am so pleased with how clever and accurate her curb work is, alongside her quickness to learn – such as finding post boxes, cliff lifts, and posts or trees to cross the rather scary road from.

“She also has a fun side with her love of toys, and her happiness when she spots people she knows, like my daughter return from work each day, is just so lovely. I feel our bond now has that wonderful balance between a working dog and just being allowed to have fun and do doggy things! I am sure we have many adventures ahead and I thank Guide Dogs for bringing us together.”

Matthew added: “Trish and Nellie were such a joy to train and we are thrilled that she has qualified. It’s great to hear that Trish feels like her independence is back, and just shows the amazing impact a guide dog can have. We look forward to hearing all about Trish and Nellie’s adventures!”

Guide Dogs helps people with sight loss to live the life they choose and to step out into the world with confidence. There are approximately 26,000 people living with sight loss in North Yorkshire but that number is expected to increase by 19 per cent by 2030.

If you'd like to volunteer and get involved, you can visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help

