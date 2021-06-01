POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a car crash near where children were playing.
They are appealing to witnesses and anyone who has footage of the incident at York Acorn Rugby Club on Saturday to come forward.
A blue Vauxhall crashed into railings at the club at 7.10pm.
A police spokesman said: "Lots of children were playing in the area at the time, and police believe there may be further witnesses who have yet to come forward."
Police believe the car had been driving erratically and had travelled on Cornlands Road, Gale Lane and Foxwood Lane between 7pm and 7.10pm.
A local man was arrested on Saturday and has been released under investigation.
No-one was hurt in the incident.
Police want anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Vauxhall in the minutes leading up the crash or saw the incident or could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Drewery, or email him at email Chris.drewery@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210128060.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.