YORK may be losing top chefs as a result of the pandemic, warn training experts.

They say the shortage of skilled kitchen staff is a national problem and chefs may be seeking better job security, higher pay and more sociable working hours as lockdown may have made their jobs seem vulnerable.

Cllr Dave Taylor highlighted reports of a "crisis in the shortage of chefs". He said: "I think this will be an issue in a city like York, with the amount of hospitality that we rely upon."

Lee Probert, principal of York College, said the site recently advertised for personal tutors and received 300 job applications, but an advertisement for a head chef role attracted just three applicants.

He said chefs may be seeking more secure jobs following national lockdowns that have closed hospitality and that kitchen staff on furlough getting 80 per cent of their wages could increase their earnings by taking a different job that is not on furlough.

But he said there has not be a reduction in the number of students interested in catering courses and these young people will be ready to work in three to four years. He said: "I think the issues are complex about what's happened to that [catering] workforce and where that workforce has sought solace and potentially what they perceive as greater security than perhaps they otherwise have."

"In terms of student recruitment to [catering and hospitality] programmes, that's very strong.

"We're not seeing a reduction in the number of students that are interested in hospitality and catering programmes and they're the individuals that in three or four years time will be emerging from our institution and from other providers across the city with the skills and abilities to undertake those roles.

"But of course they're not oven ready yet, no pun intended."

Cllr Taylor asked if Brexit could be driving away overseas kitchen staff.

Amanda Selvaratnam, head of corporate training at the University of York, said: "This is a national crisis for chefs, or a national issue, so it's not just reflective of York.

"As far as we know it's not Brexit-related. It is about the lack of people going into [catering] as a career."