A COUNCIL boss has made an 'unreserved apology' to a driver for a Blue Badge parking fine blunder - and revealed what steps will be taken to prevent it happening again.
Graham Titchener, parking services manager at City of York Council, wrote to badge holder Liz McArthur, of Wigginton,after The Press reported recently how she had been wrongly fined for parking in Deangate near York Minster, and how her initial objection was turned down before an appeal was later upheld.
Mr Titchener said the penalty charge notice should never have been issued and the error should have been picked up at the objection stage,and he apologised for the impact on her.
He said that as with any mistakes, there were lessons to be learned, and the officer concerned would be 'spoken to about this,' and a reminder would be issued to all other enforcement officers about the varying restrictions throughout the city centre.
"In addition, the objections team has been spoken to about this case and will ensure all objections are double checked where new or previously changed parking and traffic restrictions have been made," he said, adding that these types of error were rare