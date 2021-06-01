A PRIMARY school is set to get a four-figure sum to create a wildlife and produce garden.

Outwood Primary Academy Alne, in Main Street in Alne in North Yorkshire is celebrating after being awarded £3,000 from the Mukherjee Trust.

It follows a successful application submitted to the charitable trust by the school’s chairman of governors, Rebecca Herman.

The school has plans for the bursary, including creating a wildlife and produce garden, complete with a reading area, for the children to enjoy and learn in.

Principal Michelle Dawson said: “We are delighted to receive this bursary, which will enable us to improve the garden and make it a thriving learning environment for the children.

“At Outwood, we believe in putting children first and ensuring we do all we can to provide the best education possible. This is another example of that belief being put into practice.”

The children at the primary school will also take part in a mosaic workshop after the half-term. The workshop will see the children produce a piece of wall art for the school’s garden.

The mosaic workshop is run by Sue Kershaw, a local community artist.

She will work with the children in small groups so that collectively they create a large mosaic mural. The theme will be on the tree of knowledge with a wildlife and literary theme.

Michelle added: “This is a very exciting time for the children and we look forward to the workshop. I cannot wait to see what the children produce.”

The Johnson and Mukherjee Brothers Charitable Trust has been active for 30 years and works in collaboration with local organisations and schools across Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire.

As The Press reported in April, the school, formerly Alne Primary School, became part of the Outwood Grange Academies Trust - which also includes Easingwold secondary, earlier this year.