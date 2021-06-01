YOU can now buy tickets to the Great Yorkshire Show 2021, set to take place over four days for the first time in its history.
The annual agricultural show celebrates all things farming, food and countryside with live music playing throughout the day.
Organisers from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) are hoping to hold the show between Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16, from 8am to 5pm each day.
The much loved main ring attractions will take place with over 8,000 animals to meet.
Tickets will be sold in advance only this year and on sale from today, the show confirmed.
Tickets are day specific, non-transferable and ticket numbers will be capped each day for Covid-19 safety reasons.
You can buy tickets by visiting www.greatyorkshireshow.co.uk