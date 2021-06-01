AN appeal has gone out to find a Mercedes driver after a teenager was knocked off his bike and injured.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the driver of a Mercedes and any other witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy was knocked off his bike on the road between Flaxton and Howsham at about 1pm on Sunday (May 30). They say the incident involved a silver grey Mercedes CLA thought to be a 2020 model.

A police spokesman said: "This vehicle collided with the boy who was cycling in a group of about ten friends.

"The boy was thrown from his cycle and sustained injuries down the right side of his body.

"The Mercedes, which was described as travelling at high speed, failed to stop at the scene and has not reported the incident to the police since.

"A member of the public driving a Range Rover-type vehicle stopped at the scene to assist the boy and officers are also appealing for them to come forward as they had left prior to the incident being reported to the police.

"Police would also like to speak to any other members of the public who may have seen the Mercedes in the area around the time of this collision or has any other information that could help officers trace the driver."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Neal Mackleston on the safer neighbourhood service desk. You can also email Neal.mackleston@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12210129277.