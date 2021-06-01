A BIKER suffered serious injuries after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision involving a motorcyclist and two cars.

As The Press reported at the time, the crash happened on the B1222 outside Squires Coffee Bar just on the outskirts of Sherburn in Elmet.

It happened at about 4.30pm on Sunday (May 30) and involved two cars, a red Honda and a silver Vauxhall, and a grey Suzuki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and any motorists who have any dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to contact them.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mike Rowan or email Mike.Rowan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210128559 The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualty, examine the scene of the incident, and to clear the road. It reopened at around 6.45pm."