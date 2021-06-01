YORK'S barbershop saga has taken a new twist, first with the disappearance of a huge sandbag placed in front of it by City of York Council to bar access and then damage to a second bag, which left sand scattered all over the pavement.
The council, which closed down Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road last week during a wrangle over the enforcement of Covid rules, said on Friday it had installed the two sandbags after receiving information that preparations were being made to open the business again.
One entire bag was removed by Saturday while the other was badly split later in the bank holiday.
It is not known who removed the first bag or damaged the second.
The council has been asked to comment.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment