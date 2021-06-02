Matthew Laverack is right to question the lack of a proper census on the matter of The Groves road closures. It is heartening to hear from a long standing resident that this closure is not as well supported as the myth suggests.
It is often described as a cut through/ rat run. It is neither, but a vital route on a public road to York Hospital with ill people needing to get there quickly.
It is pure nimbyism on the part of a few residents to want it closed so their clean air ultimately becomes someone else’s increased pollution.
How anyone living so near to a major hospital can advocate such measures is beyond most persons’ understanding, I’m sure. Other far less important road closures, eg Bishopthorpe Road, all got abandoned fairly fast - and so should this without delay!
Peter Boulton, Orchard Gardens, York
