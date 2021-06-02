It is interesting how City of York Council takes a lead on closing The Groves to through traffic for the benefit of local residents, yet turned down a golden opportunity to ease traffic around that area and the hospital when they refused to have a road built to take through traffic joining the B1363 and Haxby Road at the Nestlé site.
Some of the residents agree that this should be permanent and the council will use this as a way of closing this route to traffic permanently. Yet it is conspicuous how the council is silent over the stopping up order on Leeman Road, taking a ‘nothing to do with us, this is an NRM development’.
The council IS prepared to build two new roads (rat runs) and a new railway bridge for traffic to cross the main line at Water End, which will impact enormously through noise and light pollution on the houses in Garfield Terrace and Garnet Terrace.
Perhaps the Transport Secretary will listen to the residents opinions about the stopping up order and keep Leeman Road open to Traffic. The council certainly don’t.
S. Maxwell, Garfield Terrace, York
