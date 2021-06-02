The article on our city’s house prices and new builds (House prices out of reach for buyers, June 1) finishes with a council spokesman saying ‘the authority is working with social landlords to deliver homes’.
City of York Council should ditch its grand ideas of being a player in the houses for sale sector. York council, it is YOUR job to be a social landlord. All the 600 new homes proposed on council-owned land under the Local plan should kept under council ownership for council tenants. In the same day’s newspaper, it says that a new development at Lowfield Green built by the council will have 165 new houses. Of this, only 28 will be for council tenant rent.
York council is more pre-occupied with footstreets, cycle paths, closing roads to cars, and touting their green climate change credentials than in doing their proper job of providing enough decent council houses for rent.
Geoff Robb, Dunnington
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment