AFTER hosting the Wozzon Comedy Club in York’s City Screen basement for several years, York comedian Stewart McDowall has turned his attention to murder with his debut crime novel, The Murder Option, now published by Darkstroke Books.

“It’s a tense crime story so there’s no laughs in it,” says Stewart, “but a lot of people said that about my stand-up.”

Stewart took inspiration from the widely acclaimed crime novelist Mark Billingham, who is also a comedian.

“There are a lot of similarities between a gripping crime story and a stand-up routine,” says Stewart.

“It’s all about grabbing the reader’s attention in the first thirty seconds, and then not letting them fall asleep.”

The book’s hero has his detective agency in Leeds as Stewart was keen to centre the story in Yorkshire.

McDowall writes professionally in his career as a Copywriter and has done so for more than 20 years.

Although still working full-time during lockdown, with pubs and comedy clubs shut Stewart had time to complete the novel during the year.

“After having open-heart surgery two and a half years ago, I decided it was time to finally get round to writing the novel I’d always planned but never finished,” added Stewart.

“By rights the book should be dedicated to the NHS, they’ve saved my life more than once.

“But I don’t think a book about murder would be appropriate really.”

The Murder Option by Stewart McDowall is published by Darkstroke Books and is available to buy on Amazon as a Paperback and eBook.

* Independent Bookshop Week 2021 will take place from Saturday, June 19, to Saturday, June 26. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland, sponsored by Hachette UK. It is part of the Books Are My Bag campaign run by the Booksellers Association.

More than 600 bookshops will be participating. Look out for virtual events with your favourite authors, as well as in-store offers including exclusive signed copies, special editions, quizzes, competitions and more.

Contact your local bookshop to find out how they will be celebrating.