POLICE want to speak to a woman who officers believe witnessed a serious assault.
North Yorkshire Police say a man was assaulted in North Street in Scarborough at about half past midnight in the early hours of Saturday (May 29).
The victim, a 66-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The woman, who has blonde hair, can be seen on CCTV from behind and is in the vicinity of attack. Officers believe she witnessed either the whole or part of the incident.
Police are urging the woman to get in touch by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Detective Constable Amy McDougall 582. You can also email amy.mcdougall@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210127488.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, he was charged with wounding with intent and was due to appear in court on Monday, May 31.