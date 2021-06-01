FIREFIGHTERS battled a car on fire that was being towed by a motorhome.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.12am yesterday (May 31) to the A165 in Filey to reports of a car on fire.
A crew from Filey and one from Scarborough attended and found the car was being towed by a camperhome.
A spokesman for the service said: "The fire caused extensive damage to the car, and the cause is believed to be electrical.
"Crews used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging camera to put the fire out and carry out their work."
