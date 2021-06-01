FIREFIGHTERS were called in to rescue three people who got stuck trying to move a wardrobe.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.30pm last night (May 31) to a home in a York suburb.
The call from a property in Kingsway West in Acomb saw a crew from York attended an incident where three people got stuck at the top of a flight of stairs when trying to move a wardrobe that got wedged.
A service spokesman said crews used 'crew power' to move the wardrobe and free the trio.
Comments are closed on this article.