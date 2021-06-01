UPDATED 12.10PM: There is now queueing traffic due to holiday traffic on A64 both ways from the A19 Fulford Interchange to the Barton Hill Crossroads with an hour being added on to journey times.
THERE are currently delays of about an hour on a major road near York.
The A64 between York and Malton has queueing traffic eastbound from the A1079 Hull Road Grimston Bar Interchange at York to Towthorpe Moor Lane.
The likely cause is the sheer volume of half term traffic heading to the coast.
On Bank Holiday Monday (May 31) drivers were being told to add about 40 minutes to journey times as the same stretch of road was jammed right through to the Barton Hill Crossroads, the turn off for Castle Howard in Ryedale.
