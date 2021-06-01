THE number of Covid patients being treated by York NHS trust hospitals has risen to two over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had two confirmed or suspected Covid patients at its two hospitals, York and Scarborough.
The number compares with one last Friday and - briefly - no Covid patients at all at one stage in late May.
Neither of the two patients is intensive care and the number is still exceptionally low compared to the peak of the winter wave in late January, when 242 Covid patients were being treated at the two hospitals.
The trust added that a total of 2,169 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic or were no longer being treated as having Covid.
Nationwide, the total number of Covid patients has continued to fall, despite the recent growth in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The latest figures show a total of 870 Covid patients in hospital across the country, down by 21 on the previous day.
