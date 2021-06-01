FILMING for a popular TV drama took place last night (May 31).

Emma Richardson on The Press Camera Club took these great photos of filming for All Creatures Great and Small in Thirsk.

All Creatures, based on the hugely-popular books by Thirsk vet James Herriot (real name Alf Wight) follows the lives and loves of country vets James Herriot and Siegfried and Tristan Farnon in the fictional Dales village of Darrowby in the 1930s.

Series 2 will see the return of Nicholas Ralph as James, Samuel West as Siegfried, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, the kind-hearted matriarch of Skeldale House, and Rachel Shenton as Helen.

Viewers can expect ‘more heart-warming stories from the Dales with a characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in 1930s Yorkshire’, Channel 5 says.

More important, they’ll be able to see whether James and Helen get together. Series 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Helen standing up her intended Hugh at the altar.

The original books by James Herriot on which the series is based became a global phenomenon. Never out of print, the books have sold 60 million copies, with devoted fans around the world.

Series 2 of All Creatures Great and Small will consist of a further six episodes, plus a Christmas Special, and is expected to air on Channel 5 later this year, date yet to be confirmed.

WOULD you like to see your photographs on this page? More than 2,000 readers of The Press have now joined our Camera Club, which we launched in June 2017 and which brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions. To join the free club, search for The Press Camera Club on Facebook – we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens. Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages, and further pictures will be featured every Monday and on our website, thepress.co.uk