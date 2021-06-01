BUSINESSES can claim £3,000 for each new apprentice they take on as part of a Government initiative from Tuesday.
Employers can apply to claim the cash boost for each new apprentice hired as a new employee from April 1 until September 30.
The funding was confirmed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Budget in March.
Employers can choose how to spend the money, which could be used for covering uniform or travel costs for the apprentice.
Mr Sunak said: "Young people have been hit especially hard by the crisis, which is why our Plan for Jobs, launched last year, is focused on helping them get the skills they need to get the jobs they want.
"By boosting the cash incentives for our apprenticeship scheme we're improving opportunities for young people to stay in and find work - this could not be more important in our economy's recovery."