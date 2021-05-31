UPDATED 3.15PM: The earlier accident has now been cleared and all three lanes have reopened.
A CRASH has shut one lane of a major route in East Yorkshire.
One lane of the M62 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is currently closed with queueing traffic due to an accident involving a car on the westbound carriagemway from junction 37 the A614 to Howden to and junction 36 the A614 Rawcliffe Road.
Lane one of three is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Comments are closed on this article.