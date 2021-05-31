ACOMB'S Age UK shop is appealing for new volunteers as part of Volunteer's Week 2021.

After reopening following the coronavirus crisis, Age UK says its charity shops need volunteers more than ever.

Age UK shops help raise funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people, which have been a lifeline for older people during lockdown and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether people want to learn new skills, keep busy after being furloughed or losing work due to the pandemic, or meet new people, Age UK is offering a range of roles and time slots.

Volunteers work behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

Gemma, manager at the Age UK Acomb shop, said: “We know that coronavirus has bought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number. The Age UK Acomb shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in Acomb to join our team and help out by volunteering in the shop.

“We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted.

"We can offer taster sessions for those looking to get a flavour of what’s involved. Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Katy, a volunteer at the Age UK Acomb shop, added: “Volunteering with the Age UK shop in Acomb is really enjoyable. As well as doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day.

"I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go. It’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back.”

To find out more about Age UK’s shops and how you can help, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/shop-volunteer or get in touch with the Age UK Acomb shop on 01904 782067.