FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help with a fire in a kitchen.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 1.13am today (May 31) to Garth Terrace in Clifton in York.
A crew from York and one from Acomb attended a tumble dryer located in a ground floor kitchen of a property in the street.
A service spokesman said: "The fire was out on the arrival of the fire crews and the occupier had isolated the electrics.
"Crews removed the tumble dryer to fresh air, carried out an inspection and gave advice.
"The cause is believed to be a build up of combustable material within the machine."
