MORE than 8,000 EU, EEA and Swiss citizens who made York their home have applied for Settled Status so far.
Figures published on May 28 show that 8,490 people applied ahead of June - the last month in which citizens and their family members who have been resident in the UK before December 31, 2020 can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.
Without the status, you may not be able to continue living in the UK after June 30, 2021.
They can apply at Apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (settled and pre-settled status): Apply to the EU Settlement Scheme - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Cllr Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities at the City of York Council, said: “If York is your home and you are an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, we really want you to be able to continue contributing to and enjoying life in the city.
“Even if you’ve lived in the UK for many years and have a permanent residence document or EEA Biometric Residence Card (BRC), you still need to apply to the EUSS by 30 June 2021 to continue to live, work, study and access healthcare and other services.
“Please do secure your rights as soon as possible. We continue to offer advice and support to complete the online application, as we recognise this may be a difficult and unsettled time.”
A number of groups in York are offering general advice or assistance with applications, including:
- Citizens Advice York - call 07496 749 807 (Monday - Friday, 9am-12pm).
- York Learning - call 03333 445 675 or text 'VISA' to 07537 416 944.
- For general information and signposting to help, please email bianca.vartic@york.gov.uk