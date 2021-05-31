A HISTORIC country home that was once visited by King James I is on the market for £10 million.

Sheriff Hutton Park Estate boasts Grade II* listed parks and gardens, garden walls and a number of beautiful listed statutes and urns.

The property dates back to the early 17th Century - a time when Sheriff Hutton and all the surrounding countryside was part of the Forest of Galtres. It comprised part of a large deer park which contained the Royal Hunting Lodge or 'Launde House' visited by King James I in 1617.

Work to transform the space into a country house began in 1619 by Sir Arthur Ingram but today only the central block and garden walls remain.

The east and west wings having been demolished during an extensive remodelling of the 1730s by a man called Leonard Thompson, who brought what estate agents Savills describes as 'Queen Anne character' to the property.

Savills writes: "The purchaser will be acquiring a house of historic interest including many fine architectural features such as the Jacobean panelled sitting room which has remained virtually unchanged since 1620, the oak screen with Tuscan columns in the reception hall made by Henry Duckett in 1622.

"A particular feature is the fine Stucco friezes and plaster work to the ceilings complemented by well-proportioned rooms within the Victorian extension. In conjunction with English Heritage the owner has sought to create a modern family home whilst at the same time conserving, preserving and restoring many of the architectural features."

From a Victorian wing to an early Georgian drawing room, the house is oozing with history.

The lower ground floor includes the former kitchen, wine cellar and stores while the front steps lead to an entrance hall off which lie the reception hall and a music room.

Other stunning features inclide the staircase hall, sitting room and dining room lie beyond as well as the study, kitchen area and large former Victorian ballroom.

Savills writes: "The second floor provides further well-proportioned accommodation likely to provide another four or five bedroom suites.

"From the principal rooms there are mainly southerly views over the formal garden area and views north and east over the parkland and lake."

It is on sale via estate agents Savills in York. For more information, call 01904 200057. It is also featured on www.rightmove.co.uk

