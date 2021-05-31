STAFF and residents at Ouse View in Fulford held a raffle to raise money for local charity, Dementia Forward.
Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to support the charity Dementia forward by taking part in a ‘Raffle Draw’ whilst enjoying high tea and buck’s fizz in the homes luxurious surroundings.
Winning raffle prizes included a change to win exciting prizes such as Prosecco, Custom Bears and Chocolates to raise money for this worthy cause. Dementia forward are an experienced and established team supporting people with dementia and those who care for them through a range of services.
Melissa Armitage, home services advisor at the home, said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way, the cakes and food were delicious. Here at Ouse View we specialise in Dementia Care for Long term stay. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and £113 for Fiona Andrews at Dementia Forward.”