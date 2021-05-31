EMERGENCY services were called out to a crash between a car and a motorbike.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that Tadcaster crews attended an incident at Squire's Cafe on the B1222 involving a car and a motorcycle at about 7pm last night (May 30).
Speaking on Twitter, Station Manager Bob Hoskins, said: "Crews worked with @YorkshireHart & @YorksAmbulance - there were delays on the B1222 while the incident was cleared."
It's not known if anyone was injured in the incident.
