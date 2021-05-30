WHILE rising Covid rates across many parts of the country are causing growing concerns - and could well delay the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown on June 21 - there is one district neighbouring York which hasn't seen a single new case for more than week.
Public Health England said today, Sunday, that Ryedale had had 1,894 coronavirus cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
That is the same figure not only as yesterday but also as last Sunday and for days before that.
Ryedale's rolling seven day figure of zero cases per 100,000 population in the week to May 25 means it is one of only five districts from across the UK in the exclusive zero club, the other members being Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Eden.
In contrast, York's Covid rate has risen again today, to 18.5 per 100,000 - having been below 10 at one point earlier in the spring- with another seven new cases confirmed today.
North Yorkshire's rate is only 12.9 and East Yorkshire's is 25.7.