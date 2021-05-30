YORK'S barbershop saga has taken a new twist with the disappearance of a huge sandbag which was placed in front of it by City of York Council to bar access.
Only one bag full of sand is now blocking the front door of Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe 'Bishy' Road instead of the two which were installed there on top of each other last week.
The council, which has been embroiled in a lengthy wrangle with the owners over the enforcement of Covid rules at the shop, said on Friday it had installed the sandbags after receiving information that preparations were being made to open the business again.
The authority had closed the business down earlier in the week after a joint raid with police, during which three men were arrested before later being released under investigation.
There are no indications as to who has removed the bag, but its disappearance comes after a prankster posted on Facebook about '2 bags of free sand left at the front of shop for anyone to take free, please help yourself.'
It went on: "Please can people please use the Covid guidelines, form a queue and please keep your distances, as wouldn't like to upset the neighbours, thanks."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment