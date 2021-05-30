A BAR in York has now reopened after a driver crashed a car through the front window yesterday - which caused no structural damage to the building.
BrewDog in Micklegate York managed to reopen for "service as normal" last night - after a car crashed through the window yesterday morning.
Emergency services, including North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service were called to the incident at around 9.15am yesterday.
It was reported by police that a man had taken ill at the wheel before the crash.
The fire service made the car safe and City of York Council checked the building to make sure the area was safe.
North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "All measures are being taken to keep the community safe and resolve the issue as quickly and efficiently as possible."
James Brown, managing director of BrewDog bars, said on Twitter: "Everyone's safe and well which is the main thing. We’ll be back open when it’s safe to do so."
The window has now been boarded up which allowed the bar to reopen last night.