STUDENTS from a school in Scarborough have taken on a very special challenge inspired by their hero - Captain Sir Tom Moore - raiisng over £700 for a local hospice.

Sixth form students at Springhead School, which has pupils with a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities, took on the task of walking 100 miles before the Easter holidays by completing laps of the playground.

Jan Johnson, deputy headteacher, said: "The students had been learning about heroes and they were interested and captivated by the fascinating life Captain Tom led.

"We decided that with the difficulties our students face that it would be a fantastic challenge to achieve 100 miles of movement before Easter.

"Sadly, during our time doing the challenge Captain Tom passed away so we thought it would be a wonderful legacy by completing the challenge with the hope of raising money for Saint Catherine's Hospice. We think Captain Tom would be proud of us."

The school team chose to support Saint Catherine's in memory of a beloved former colleague, Beth Judd, who was cared for by the hospice before she passed away in January.

The school have now presented the cheque for £710 to the hospice - which they said was "fantastic" to receive.

Ms Johnson said: "It was a huge challenge for our students – they’ve done so well and we’re so proud of them.

“The encouraging comments they got really supported them and kept them going.”