A MAN has died following a four-vehicle collision on the A19.
An elderly couple, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital following the crash, which happened at about 2.25pm on Thursday on the A19 southbound at Silverlink.
The male pensioner has now died, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed.
His family is being supported by specialist officers.
An appeal has been made by officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a serious collision that resulted in an elderly couple both being taken to hospital.
“We are committed to finding out what happened immediately before the collision happened – and are now asking for your help.
“This happened on a very busy road at a busy time in the afternoon, so we believe somebody may have witnessed the crash – or may have dashcam footage that can assist our investigation.”
The woman who was injured in the collision has been discharged from hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website or by calling 101 quoting log 588 270521.