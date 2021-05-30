TWO York-based companies have joined forces to create a brand-new event which opened on Friday - and will bring together food and fun fairs.

York Spring Fair & Food Festival will take place in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse from Friday (May 28) until Sunday June 6.

The 'Vintage Funfair' comprises a unique collection of restored vintage rides from the golden era of fairgrounds, including a1936 Speedway, a Brooklands Dodgems from 1937, as well as a Carousel, Twister, Lighthouse Helter-Skelter, Octopus and Big Wheel.

There are nine adult rides, four children-specific rides and five game stalls with prizes every time.

Meanwhile, the Food Festival will showcase around 40 artisan food and drink producer stalls.

Co-producer Johnny Cooper, CEO of Coopers Marquees, who created the event along with Jamboree Entertainment, said: “As we emerge from the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 lockdown we are thrilled to be staging one of the first events in Yorkshire that places the very best products before an audience hungry for an exciting day out.”

The ribbon was cut by the new Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick– who marked his first event opening since taking over the role last week.

Rachael Maskell MP was also in attendance to mark English Tourism Week.

The traction engine and Gavioli organ were in attendance for the first time in almost two years - which allowed competition winners Connor and his grandfather Roy to ride it in under steam to mark the opening.

An admission fee of £3 for adults will be charged, with children aged 12 and under free. This excludes rides and game stalls, which cost £3 per person.

There are Covid regulations in place including one-metre social distancing, hand sanitising stations, regular cleaning and face coverings.