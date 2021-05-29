EMERGENCY services have been called to an incident involving a car crashing into a property in York.
The York City Policing team, fire and ambulance service are working together on an incident in Micklegate in the city.
The car has left the road and crashed into the window of the BrewDog building.
North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "All measures are being taken to keep the community safe and resolve the issue as quickly and efficiently as possible."
More to follow.
